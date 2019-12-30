Accidente de avioneta de transporte de valores deja tres muertos en Colombia

Por EFE lunes 30 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Bogotá.- Tres personas, entre ellos el piloto, murieron este lunes al precipitarse a tierra una avioneta de transporte de valores que cubría la ruta entre Bucaramanga y Cimitarra, en el departamento de Santander (noreste), informó la Aeronáutica Civil de Colombia (Aerocivil).

En un comunicado, la Aerocivil detalló que de acuerdo “con la información suministrada por los organismos de rescate que llegaron a la zona, lamentablemente los tres ocupantes de la aeronave HK2629 de la empresa Aerogalán fallecieron en el sitio del accidente”.

La información detalla que los muertos fueron identificados como Fredy Gutiérrez, piloto del aparato; Alan de Jesús Granados y Damir Trujillo, de la empresa de Valores Prosegur.

El accidente ocurrió a eso de las 9.10 hora local (14.10 GMT), en inmediaciones del aeropuerto Palonegro, que presta sus servicios a Bucaramanga y está ubicado en la población de Lebrija.

La aeronave, que prestaba el servicio a la empresa Valores Prosegur, acababa de despegar del aeropuerto Palonegro con destino a Cimitarra.

Antes de precipitarse a tierra el piloto intentó aterrizar el aparato pero no lo pudo hacer y se estrelló contra una montaña, cerca de unas viviendas de campesinos.

El subcomandante de la Policía Metropolitana de Bucaramanga, coronel Javier Castro, dijo a periodistas que el piloto de la aeronave alcanzó a reportar la emergencia.

Según la Aerocivil, “la aeronave tenía vigente su inspección hasta el 31 de marzo del año 2020 y el piloto tenía su licencia vigente y en regla”.

Igualmente, informó que “personal de investigaciones de la Aeronáutica Civil, se desplaza a la zona para iniciar el procedimiento establecido por la Organización de Aviación Civil Internacional, OACI, para esclarecer las causas del accidente”.

