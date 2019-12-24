Abren proceso contra el presidente de Perú por supuestamente inducir al voto

Por EFE lunes 23 de diciembre, 2019
Martín Vizcarra, presidente de Perú

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Lima.- El Jurado Electoral Especial (JEE) de Lima Centro abrió este lunes un proceso contra el presidente de Perú, Martín Vizcarra, por presuntamente inducir al voto en los comicios legislativos de enero próximo, al pedir que se elija a candidatos que defiendan la eliminación de la inmunidad parlamentaria.

El JEE de Lima Centro le ha dado a Vizcarra un plazo de tres días para que envíe sus descargos por la supuesta vulneración del principio de neutralidad, en el marco de las elecciones parlamentarias del próximo 26 de enero.

El proceso responde a una denuncia presentada por Diethell Columbus, candidato al Congreso por el partido fujimorista Fuerza Popular, ante el JEE de Lima y el Tribunal de Honor del Jurado Nacional de Elecciones (JNE).

Columbus denunció a Vizcarra a raíz de un discurso del mandatario el sábado pasado en la ciudad de Lambayeque, a donde acudió por un viaje de trabajo y pidió a la población “premiar” con su voto al candidato que hizo “bien las cosas”.

El jefe de Estado también recomendó que “escojan bien y voten por candidatos que (…) trabajen para combatir la corrupción, para eliminar la inmunidad parlamentaria y las desigualdades”.

“Si les aseguran eso, voten por ellos y vamos a trabajar de la mano con ese Congreso para hacer los cambios que ustedes están pidiendo”, expresó Vizcarra.

En opinión de Columbus, Vizcarra ha intentado “violentar el principio de neutralidad” al pedir que “voten por quienes busquen eliminar la inmunidad parlamentaria”, que son otros partidos diferentes a Fuerza Popular.

“Hay partidos que decimos que no se debe eliminar, sino mejorar los procedimientos para levantar la inmunidad parlamentaria. Esas declaraciones favorecen a aquellos que comparten su agenda política”, agregó Columbus en entrevista con el canal N.

En las elecciones del 26 de enero, los peruanos elegirán a los 130 representantes del Congreso unicameral que completarán el periodo (2016-2021) del Legislativo que fue cerrado por Vizcarra en septiembre pasado por graves enfrentamientos con la oposición.

La lista de candidatos de Fuerza Popular, movimiento fundado por la expostulante presidencial Keiko Fujimori, va segunda en la intención de voto, detrás del partido centrista Acción Popular, que va favorita, de acuerdo a los últimos sondeos de opinión.

