Abogan por reunión de precandidatos presidenciales del PLD antes de primarias

Por EFE martes 10 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El coordinador del movimiento Fuerza Boschista Luis de León solicitó este martes a la Comisión Nacional Electoral del Partido de la Liberación Dominicana (PLD) convocar a los precandidatos a la Presidencia de esa organización a una “cumbre de unidad y concertación” antes de las primarias del 6 de octubre.

El también miembro del Comité Central y viceministro de Educación consideró que si el PLD va a las primarias sin un encuentro de unidad podrían ocurrir “sorpresas” y conflictos “lamentables” para la democracia dominicana, porque así se estimula desde sectores foráneos y en la oposición.

Sostuvo que sectores del pueblo y el partido perciben que el PLD está dividido, lo que coincide con la estrategia de sectores que llamó “injerencia extranjera” y la oposición política dominicana, que intentan sacar del poder al oficialismo en las elecciones generales de 2020.

“Estamos conscientes de que el PLD unido no hay fuerza humana ni imperial que impida la victoria en las elecciones congresuales, municipales y generales en primera vuelta, sin embargo, si el PLD va a las primarias y no realiza previamente un encuentro de unidad y concertación, podrían producirse sorpresas y situaciones muy negativas para la democracia dominicana”, afirmó De León.

A su juicio, en un encuentro como el que propone, se reafirmaría el respeto a los estatutos y al soberano pueblo dominicano y se garantizaría el comportamiento civilizado, cívico y respetuoso que deben observar los precandidatos presidenciales en las primarias abiertas.

El expresidente Leonel Fernández, el exministro de Obras Públicas Gonzalo Castillo, así como Melanio Paredes, Manuel Crespo y Maritza Hernández son los precandidatos que buscarán la nominación a la Presidencia por esa organización.

