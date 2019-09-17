Abogado de padres del niño Gabriel acusa a Ana Julia de asesinato y ensañarse

Por EFE martes 17 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Almería (España) .- El abogado de los padres del niño español Gabriel Cruz consideró hoy que la acusada de su muerte, la dominicana Ana Julia Quezada, es una “auténtica asesina”, que se comportó con “ensañamiento”.

“Mató haciendo sufrir al niño. Desconocemos si el móvil es sólo económico o es odio absoluto a la madre del niño o en el fondo es que simplemente le estorbaba en esa independencia” que buscaba, dijo este martes el letrado de la acusación particular, Francisco Torres, durante el juicio, que se celebra con jurado popular.

Torres argumentó que lo dejó agonizar durante al menos 45 minutos antes de asfixiarlo y que se trata de una “sociópata auténtica”. Por ello, pidió al jurado que “no le tiemble el pulso” cuando analice los hechos que se juzgan.

Según el abogado, hay que “apartarla de la sociedad porque con toda seguridad va a matar amás niños”. “Estoy convencido de que Gabriel no es el primero al que mata”, apuntó en referencia a la muerte anteriormente de una hija de Quezada en la ciudad española de Burgos (norte).

Añadió que la acusada se aseguró de que ningún familiar pudiera ir al “paraje desértico, apartado de todo” donde mató al niño y que fomentó una coartada dentro de su “macabro plan”.

Así, dice que el 27 de febrero de 2018, tras descargar las herramientas que iba a usar más tarde, de forma “inesperada” golpeó por la espalda al niño por detrás de la oreja con el palo de un hacha y lo dejó “agonizar”.

Gabriel, de ocho años, no tenía ninguna posibilidad de defenderse, sobre todo por la confianza que tenía hacia ella al ser la pareja sentimental de su padre, argumentó el letrado de la acusación.

Insistió en que tras golpear por detrás al menor, la acusada no lo auxilió, sino que lo dejó en el suelo mientras se fumaba unos cigarros. Cuando, tras “darle una somanta de palos” vio que estaba muerto, lo asfixió, una escena que pudo durar entre 45 y 90 minutos, según el abogado.

La acusada, que mantenía una relación sentimental con el padre cuando ocurrieron los hechos, fingió participar activamente en la búsqueda del menor cuando se dio por desaparecido.

El cadáver fue encontrado en su automóvil tras doce días de búsqueda, lo que causó una gran conmoción en toda España. 

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar