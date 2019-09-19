Abinader promete detener la entrada al país de haitianos indocumentados

Por EFE jueves 19 de septiembre, 2019
Luis Abinader afirmó que el control migratorio del país tiene que ser ejercido por las autoridades dominicanas.

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El precandidato presidencial por el PRM Luis Abinader declaró este jueves en Guayubín, Montecristi, que un eventual Gobierno suyo aplicará “rigurosamente” la ley de migración para evitar la presencia en el país de ciudadanos haitianos en condición irregular.

“No se puede aceptar más la presencia de inmigración ilegal en el país”, precisó el político a través de un documento.

En ese sentido, prometió que “dominicanizará” el trabajo agrícola en las zonas fronterizas y mejorará las condiciones de vida de los dominicanos que allí residen.

 

 

“Tenemos ya en carpeta un programa muy definido para que los dominicanos de la frontera disfruten de salud, revivan la cobertura del Servicio Nacional de Salud y tengan educación, electricidad, tecnificación de las labores agrícolas, transporte, entre otros beneficios”, afirmó el político en un documento.

Abinader afirmó que el control migratorio del país tiene que ser ejercido por las autoridades dominicanas, lo que “lamentablemente” no han practicado los Gobiernos del PLD.

El aspirante a la Presidencia realiza un recorrido proselitista por Montecristi y la contigua provincia de Dajabón, agregó la información.

El excandidato presidencial disputará el 6 de octubre venidero las primarias cerradas de su partido, cuando tendrá como principal contendiente al expresidente Hipólito Mejía.

