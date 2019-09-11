79-89. Francia elimina a Estados Unidos del Mundial de China 2019

Por EFE miércoles 11 de septiembre, 2019
Francia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Redacción deportes.- Francia se clasificó para las semifinales del Mundial de China al eliminar a Estados Unidos por 79-89, tras un gran partido de Evan Fournier (22 puntos) y Rudy Gobert (21 puntos y 16 rebotes).

La selección francesa dominó por completo los rebotes y contrarrestó el juego directo de los estadounidense, mandando en el marcador durante muchos minutos.

Donovan Mitchell, autor de 29 puntos, tiró del equipo USA, pero los franceses supieron mantener la cabeza fría en un intenso final para materializar la sorpresa, clasificarse para semifinales y mandar a Estados Unidos a luchar por los puestos 5 al 8.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar