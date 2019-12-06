31 detenidos por tiroteo de sicarios y Policía mexicana que dejó 25 muertos

Por EFE viernes 6 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Saltillo (México).- Las autoridades del norteño estado mexicano de Coahuila reportaron este viernes que hay 31 detenidos por el tiroteo entre sicarios y fuerzas de seguridad del fin de semana pasado en Villa Unión, un suceso que ya suma 25 muertos.

En la última actualización, el Gobierno de Coahuila mencionó que el número de fallecidos llega a 25 muertos; 19 presuntos delincuentes abatidos, 4 policías, entre ellos una mujer, y dos civiles no armados.

La cifra se incrementó en las últimas horas luego de encontrar un nuevo cuerpo en una de las brechas (caminos rurales) cercanas a Villa Unión y que permanecen en constante vigilancia después del suceso violento.

Además de los 10 detenidos que fueron entregados a las autoridades judiciales a la espera de iniciar un proceso que concluya en juicio por delitos graves, la oficina del Gobierno estatal mencionó qué hay otras 21 personas detenidas por actos de vigilancia e información para el crimen organizado, una actividad conocida como “halconeo”.

Este último delito está tipificado en el orden penal del estado y castiga a todas aquellas personas que hayan cometido actos “contra las funciones de seguridad y justicia, y de facilitación de medios para la comisión de delitos contra la seguridad”.

De acuerdo con la entrevista que dio este viernes el gobernador estatal, Miguel Riquelme, entre estos nuevos detenidos existen policías locales.

En los operativos realizados en un primer momento tras los hechos también fueron rescatados tres menores y dos adultos que habían sido reportados como desaparecidos.

Además, seis miembros de los cuerpos de seguridad continúan heridos, más no de gravedad.

El 30 de noviembre se reportó el choque entre sicarios y fuerzas de seguridad estatales en el pequeño municipio de Villa Unión, en Coahuila, donde se atacó el palacio municipal dejando la fachada repleta de balazos.

Posteriormente, el choque continuó en las cercanías de esta localidad debido a que el crimen organizado tomó de rehén a varias personas.

Las autoridades atribuyen la violenta situación al Cártel del Noreste (CDN), los antiguos Zetas, quienes controlan buena parte del noreste del país y buscan ahora adentrarse a Coahuila para buscar nuevas vías de cruce hacia Estados Unidos.

Anuncios