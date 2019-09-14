1-1. Uruguay y República Dominicana reparten victorias y dejan serie abierta

Por EFE sábado 14 de septiembre, 2019
José Hernández

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Montevideo.- Los equipos de Uruguay y República Dominicana terminaron empatados a un punto tras las dos partidos de individuales disputados este sábado por una de las series del Grupo 1 Americano de la Copa Davis de Tenis.


Los triunfos del local Pablo Cuevas sobre Roberto Cid y del visitante José Hernández sobre Martín Cuevas marcaron la jornada llevada a cabo en el Carrasco Lawn Tennis de Montevideo, donde el público agotó las entradas.

En el primer encuentro, Pablo Cuevas, 44 de la ATP, venció a Cid por 6-1 y 6-4. El primer set fue netamente favorable al uruguayo, quien quebró en dos oportunidades el saque de su rival.

Los buenos primeros minutos de Cuevas se vieron reflejados tanto en la cancha como en la tribuna, donde la gente aplaudió, grito y, por momentos, coreó la canción “soy celeste”, identificada con la selección de fútbol nacional.

El segundo set se tornó más parejo con un buen final de Cid, quien tras estar 5-2 abajo se puso 5-4.

Sin embargo, Cuevas ganó el último punto con su saque y con el 6-4 final le dio el primer punto a los capitaneados por Enrique ‘Bebe’ Pérez.

En el segundo duelo, Hernández, número 261 del ránking, derrotó a Martín Cuevas por 6-1, 7-6.

Si bien el primer set fue netamente favorable al dominicano, el uruguayo mejoró considerablemente en el segundo y lo llevó hasta el tie break, sin embargo, allí el visitante se mostró más sólido que su rival y terminó quedándose con la victoria.

Tras su triunfo, Hernández acudió a la conferencia de prensa en la que señaló que el partido que ganó “empezó de una manera y terminó totalmente de otra”.

“En el 2-0 del segundo set fallé una bola un poco fácil, allí el público se soltó y fue otro partido. La clave creo que fue en yo seguir concentrado, seguir en lo mío, seguir enfocado en lo que estaba haciendo”, puntualizó.

De acuerdo con esto, resaltó que “era lógico” que su rival se soltara con el paso del juego y terminara mejor de lo que había comenzado.

“El tie break estaba para cualquiera de los dos y esta vez me tocó a mí”.

Este domingo se jugará un encuentro de dobles y dos individuales.

En el de dobles, Uruguay estará representado por los hermanos Cuevas, mientras que el conjunto dominicano aún no definió qué dupla pondrá en la cancha.

En los partidos individuales se medirán Pablo Cuevas ante José Hernández y Martín Cuevas contra Roberto Cid.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar