1-0. Liverpool supera al Flamengo y es campeón mundial por primera vez

Por EFE sábado 21 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Redacción Deportes.- El Liverpool se proclamó este sábado campeón mundial del fútbol de clubes por primera vez en su historia al derrotar 1-0 al Flamengo en una intensa final que se decidió en la prórroga.


En la reedición de la final de 1981, el cuadro dirigido por el alemán Jurgen Klopp consumó una venganza histórica gracias al solitario tanto del delantero brasileño Roberto Firmino en el minuto 99 a pase de Sadio Mané.

El Liverpool, seis veces campeón de Europa, rompió así una racha de tres finales perdidas (1981, 1984 y 2005) para confirmarse como el mejor club del planeta.

El Flamengo, campeón de la Liga brasileña y la Copa Libertadores, dominó la primera mitad, sufrió en la segunda y apretó en la segunda mitad de la prórroga, pero no consiguió llevar la decisión a los penaltis.

